Report: Ecuador Set To Appoint Klinsmann

Former Germany and United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann is reportedly set to take over Ecuador's national team

Former Germany and USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann is poised to be announced as Ecuador's new national team coach. 

Multiple reports suggest Klinsmann will be appointed imminently with the Ecuadorian Football Federation recently confirming an agreement with their new coach has been struck. 

Along with Klinsmann, Fernando Hierro, Gianni De Biasi, Santiago Solari and Nestor Pekerman were all also believed to be in the running for the job.

Ecuador are currently ranked 65th in the world and were beaten 6-1 by Argentina in their last match. 

