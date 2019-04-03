Pele Hospitalized In Paris

International sporting icon Pele was hospitalized in Paris on Tuesday after attending a sponsored event with PSG's young star Kylian Mbappe.





via Reuters:

The 78-year-old was admitted as a precaution after attending an event in the French capital with France’s World Cup winning youngster Kylian Mbappe.

A representative for Pele in Brazil could not immediately be reached for comment.

Pele was still in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, RMC reported, though in a possible sign he was making a recovery, he said on Twitter: “I met Kylian Mbappe and his parents last night in Paris at @Hublot event. We talked goals, World Cups and watches. Great company!”