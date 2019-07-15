Overmars: Ajax Have One 'Concrete' Offer For David Neres

Ajax technical director Marc Overmars says the Dutch club have received at least one "concrete" offer for David Neres, the Brazil international winger who enjoyed a strong campaign and won Copa America with the Selecao.

Neres recently said "My future is with Ajax," but there continues to be speculation around him after a breakout season with the Dutch champions and UEFA Champions League finalists.

Atletico Madrid are said to be the favorites to land him and Overmars did confirm an offer has been made to Ajax, with the bid from an unnamed club set to be discussed in the coming days.

"Next week we are going to the table [for discussions] with his guidance," Overmars said. "For David, one club's interest is concrete, with an offer.

"We will then talk about that, but it is the intention that we as Ajax are leading [the discussions]. He was able to leave for China last winter, but we didn't let him go.

"Look how it worked out for Ajax, but also for him; he is now an international with Brazil."