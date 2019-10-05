Maradona Notches First Win At Gimnasia

Diego Maradona claimed his first win as Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata boss on Saturday, defeating nine-man Godoy Cruz 4-2 in a Superliga clash in Mendoza.

National icon Maradona began his return to Argentinian football with three successive losses against Racing Club, Talleres and River Plate but steered Gimnasia to their first triumph of the season at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

Nicolas Contin drilled in a 25-yard opener and Victor Ayala doubled the visitors' advantage with a fine free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

LO LLEVAN ADENTRO COMO LO LLEVO YO pic.twitter.com/90Qm5Fx2mo — GIMNASIA 🐺 (@gimnasiaoficial) October 5, 2019

Juan Brunetta reduced the deficit at the end of a flowing Godoy move and, after Joaquin Varela was shown a second yellow card, he rifled an equaliser into the bottom-right corner in the 61st minute.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men nine minutes from time after Miguel Jacquet committed a second bookable offence and Gimnasia took full advantage.

Ayala curled another magnificent free-kick past Andres Mehring and Matias Garcia rounded the goalkeeper at the end of a route-one move to seal the victory in the 87th minute.

Gimnasia consequently moved off the foot of the table and above Godoy, who now sit bottom.