Paris Saint-Germain celebrated their maiden Division 1 Feminine title on Friday as Lyon's run of 14 consecutive league trophies came to an end.

Lyon had dominated the top tier of women's football in France, their stranglehold on the league dating back to 2007.

PSG had finished second on eight occasions during that period, but that changed thanks to a 3-0 home win over Dijon in their final game of the season.

French capital club PSG went into the final round a point clear atop the table following their goalless draw away to rivals Lyon in the penultimate fixture.

PSG got their hands on the trophy thanks to goals from Sara Dabritz, captain Irene Paredes and Jordyn Huitema, despite Lyon's 8-0 demolition of Fleury 91.

Olivier Echouafni's PSG went through the league campaign undefeated after 22 games, winning 20 matches, while scoring 83 goals and conceding just four times.

It is not the first time PSG have snapped a Lyon streak in 2020-21.

Lyon suffered their first Division 1 Feminine loss in four years, the club's incredible streak halted by PSG in November.

The dominant force of women's football in France and Europe, Lyon's 80-match unbeaten league run – which featured 75 wins – was ended following a 1-0 loss.

Not since December 2016 had Lyon tasted league defeat.

PSG also upstaged Lyon after extra time in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals this season.