FIFA Distributing $150m To Member Associations

President Gianni Infantino said FIFA will begin distributing $150million to support member associations during the coronavirus pandemic

Getty Images

 

FIFA will distribute $150million to member associations over the next few days as support for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world governing body on Friday revealed that operational funding for this year and 2019 will be paid to 211 national governing bodies worldwide.

 

A second instalment of operational costs for 2020 was due to be handed out in July, but FIFA will make an early payment "to help safeguard football across all member associations".

Each member association will receive $500,000, along with any other remaining funds they were due to receive. 

Full payment is only usually received if certain criteria is met, but FIFA recognised the need to carry out of a financial relief plan quickly amid the COVID-19 crisis 

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs.

"This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress. This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community. 

"Together with our stakeholders, we are we assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan."

He added: "I would like to thank the chairpersons of the FIFA Development Committee, Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, and the FIFA Finance Committee, Alejandro Dominguez, for their commitment and urgent approval of these measures by their committees."

