Dani Alves Slams Cristiano Ronaldo When Comparing to Lionel Messi

Barcelona defender Dani Alves believes Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo "cares little" for his team.

The question regarding who is better - Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - splits opinion, even if Dani Alves did predictably back his Barca team-mate.

But he offered a deeper insight into the rivalry, suggesting Ronaldo was disinterested in team success.

"He has things that I do not admire because I play for the team. I think that my team is more important than me," Dani Alves told Bola da Vez.

"I think he cares little for what really matters, which is the collective side of the game. So much so that some criticised us during the celebration of titles while he celebrated the Pichichi [La Liga's leading goalscorer]."

It came as no surprise that Dani Alves backed Messi in the debate, and he even said Ronaldo had no influence on proceedings.

"Messi is much better than Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has an influence on the play and Cristiano doesn't," he said.

"See if he has an influence on the play beyond scoring goals and appearing in certain moves. Messi is influential, he plays and assists.

"Messi has a divine gift. Cristiano is work. We have our battles, but I admire him. He is a guy with great dedication and he's competitive."