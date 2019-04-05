CCL: Monterrey Thrash Sporting Kansas City In First Leg

Monterrey thrashed Sporting Kansas City 5-0 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final on Thursday.

Dorlan Pabon's brace and goals from Aviles Hurtado, Jesus Gallardo and Nicolas Sanchez saw three-time champions Monterrey all but seal a spot in the decider for the first time since 2012-13.

Sporting will need an incredible comeback in the second leg on April 11, with Tigres UANL – who lead Santos Laguna 3-0 – set to face Monterrey in the final.

It is set to mean a team from the United States has failed to reach the decider since Real Salt Lake in 2010-11.

Pabon opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Monterrey in Guadalupe after a pass from Rogelio Funes Mori.

Hurtado scored a scrappy second in the 14th minute before the hosts dominated the second half.

Gallardo tapped in at the back post 10 minutes following the interval, before Sanchez converted a 70th-minute penalty.

The rout continued through Pabon's second as Monterrey recorded a resounding victory.