Español
Keep beIN
Soccer

Casillas Reports For Porto Preseason Two Months After Heart Attack

Speculation continues around the future of Iker Casillas, but the veteran goalkeeper attended the first day of Porto's preseason on Monday.

Getty Images

Iker Casillas reported for pre-season duty for Porto on Monday just two months on from a heart attack.

The 38-year-old suffered a myocardial infarction in training on May 1 and underwent emergency surgery before returning home five days later.

The former Real Madrid captain was pictured arriving at Porto's training ground on Monday as the Primeira Liga side began preparations for 2019-20.

The Spain great posted a tweet of his arrival, saying: "Back to work. Day one."

 

Porto's players are expected to undergo routine medical tests before the full pre-season training programme gets underway.

Casillas' future remains unclear, although he insisted last month there was no truth to rumours he has already decided to retire and assume a role on Porto's board of directors.

iker casillas Porto
Previous Rapinoe Will Rise To The Occasion Again For USWNT,
Read
Rapinoe Will Rise To The Occasion Again For USWNT, Says Christian Press
Next AFCON Preview: Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana - Gyan Coul
Read
AFCON Preview: Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana - Gyan Could Return For Crucial Group F Finale

Latest Stories