Carli Lloyd Announces Retirement

Carli Lloyd will close out her career with four friendlies on the USWNT and finish in the NWSL with Gotham FC.

Carli Lloyd will close out her career with four friendlies on the USWNT and finish in the NWSL with Gotham FC at the age of 39. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion, and a two-time FIFA Player of the Year.

