Boca Sporting Director Still Hopeful Of De Rossi Move Despite LAFC Links

Boca Juniors sporting director Nicolas Burdisso is hopeful of bringing Daniele De Rossi to Argentina, even as reports claim he is set to join Los Angeles FC.

Roma great De Rossi left the Serie A club at the end of the 2018-19 season but insisted he was not planning to retire.

He is consequently a free agent and Burdisso, a former team-mate of De Rossi's at the Stadio Olimpico, is keen to see the midfielder in Boca colors.

"A lot has been said about De Rossi," the former Argentina international told Closs Continental. "I know him and he opened the doors to coming here.

"He would be the cherry on top of the cake. I think Daniele could play for Boca. I know him as I was with him for five years.

"He values the team highly and watches all our games. Here there are things that China and MLS do not have, such as the passion of the people."

However, ESPN report runaway MLS leaders LAFC are set to complete a deal for World Cup winner De Rossi.

En Los Ángeles dan como un hecho que Daniele De Rossi aceptará la propuesta de LAFC y se sumará a la MLS. De confirmarse, se cae la chance de ver al italiano con la camiseta de Boca. pic.twitter.com/sPuiqKj43j — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 11, 2019

The American club sold Andre Horta to Braga this week, freeing a Designated Player slot for a high-profile player such as the 35-year-old.

De Rossi would join existing DPs Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi, who have fired LAFC six points clear with a game in hand in the Supporters' Shield race.