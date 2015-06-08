Karim Benzema Reiterates Desire to Stay at Real Madrid

OMNISPORT

Karim Benzema's agent insists the Real Madrid striker is not seeking to leave the Santiago Bernabeu against a backdrop of renewed speculation of a possible move to Manchester United.

The France international has repeatedly been linked with United throughout his career, but Karim Djaziri, his representative, is adamant Benzema is settled at Real at the end of a season in which he scored 21 times in all competitions.

Djaziri also dismissed reports that he has held talks in London recently with senior United officials.

He told Marca: "I haven't met with any club in London. Not with United and not with anyone else.

"We haven't held talks with anyone other than Real Madrid.

"What is Karim going to do in Manchester? He's happy in Madrid.

"He doesn't want to leave.

"Benzema would only leave if Real Madrid told him he was surplus to requirements, because he isn't going to leave of his own accord."

Benzema joined Real from Lyon in 2009 and has netted 86 goals for the Liga giants.