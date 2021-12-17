Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri said their upcoming Serie A match against Bologna will be ,a very difficult match' on Friday.

He explained: "Bologna are in a good place in the table. They have lost their last two matches and on top of that, it is never easy to play at Bologna, so we will need to prepare for a very difficult match against a team that have only conceded lately on set-pieces. They have also scored a lot of goals in the second half, and that means they are in a good physical condition."

'La Vecchia Signora' (the Old Lady) were held by Venezia 1-1 to sit in seventh place in the standings with 28 points, eight behind Napoli in fourth place.

Bologna sit in tenth place in the standings with 24 points after back-to-back defeats against Torino and Fiorentina.

Last season, Juventus beat Bologna 4-1 when they met at Bologna.

About the winter transfer window, he said: "It is the club who is looking into the transfer window, despite that we are talking about options every single day. However, I don't think January transfer market will solve all our problems. We need to work on the players that we have, the team is great. We need to improve and be more clinical, everyone, not just the strikers. "