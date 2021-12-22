Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi said on Tuesday that his team has still room for improvement despite being on top of the Serie A table after the first half of the season.

He said: "Obviously I am very satisfied and we are very happy with this title of 'winter champions' (a virtual title that goes to the team that finish the first half of the season on top of the table). We also know that this (title) doesn't end up in the trophy room. So, we are happy, it is a nice feeling, but for us, it must be an incentive to give even more."

The defending champions are unbeaten in 10 Serie A matches and have won their last six games in a row.

Inzaghi also added: "I think that, as you said, we are in a good moment, the lads are all involved, we are lucky enough that we can keep on working well despite the huge amount of matches we had, but as I said earlier, we are doing well, we are happy but we know that we have still a long way to go. We have seen in these first 18 league matches that at the top of the table there have been several sudden changes. We are par for the course with what the club asked us, which was to get back to the Round of 16 (of the Champions League) and to maintain a position in the top four in the league."

Their last defeat in the Italian league was back in October when they lost 3-1 in Rome against Inzaghi's former club Lazio.

They made it to the knock-out stage of the Champions League with a second-place finish behind Real Madrid in Group D.

Torino are 10th in the table, 18 points behind Inter.

They have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five Serie A matches and come from a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona.