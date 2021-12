Juventus head coach said they expect a 'complicated match' when they travel to face Venezia ahead of the Round of 17 of the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

'La Vecchia Signora' (The Old Lady) beat Malmo 1-0 to top their Group H Champions League group ahead of the reigning champions Chelsea.

Now they are hoping to win their fourth consecutive matches in all competitions against Venezia, who have lost their last three Serie A matches.

Juventus sit in fifth place in the standings with 27 points.