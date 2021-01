Kevin Strootman has officially departed Marseille to join Genoa on a season-long loan, both clubs announce.

Dutch international midfielder, Kevin Strootman, has joined @GenoaCFC on loan for the rest of the season.



Bonne chance, @Kevin_strootman ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Vhbme4OwRL — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 14, 2021