JOSE MOURINHO

Head Coach, Roma

"Here [in Rome] it is too easy to go from euphoria to depression. I don't want that. You have seen me celebrate a special victory like a madman, in a special moment in a special minute at the end of a somewhat special game for all its special meaning for me [v Sassuolo]. So you have seen me euphoric for one minute in two months. One time. Then you always saw me tranquil, balanced, not euphoric and you never heard me say that a team [like Roma], who finished seventh last season - 29 points adrift from [champions] Inter - could fight for the Scudetto. Never. And now you won't see me go the opposite way because we have lost one game. Maybe I am too honest and ought not to be."