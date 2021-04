GOAL

Juventus have identified Lyon forward Memphis Depay as a top summer transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Italian giants want the Dutchman to add greater depth to their attacking ranks, but can only afford him if they qualify for the Champions League.

Depay, whose current contract is due to expire this summer, has hit 18 goals in 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon so far this season.