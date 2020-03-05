GOAL

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Santos starlet Kaio Jorge, with the Serie A giants among those mulling over efforts to trigger a €50 million (£43m/$56m) release clause.

The highly-rated 18-year-old is the latest talent to drop off a famed production line in South America.

Like Robinho and Neymar before him, the teenage forward is now attracting interest from across Europe.

The qualities Kaio Jorge possesses are of obvious appeal to Juventus and would offer them another useful option in the present and future.

A winner of the 2019 U17 World Cup, he is considered to boast superb technique, quick feet, strong aerial ability and an impressive eye for goal.

That skill set has been showcased across limited senior outings at Santos and his international appearances at youth level.

It is considered to be only a matter of time before Jorge becomes the latest exciting addition to the ranks of promising teenage talent in Europe.

Juve are ready to pounce, but they are not the only ones and it is yet to be determined who will prevail in the battle to land a precocious talent.