Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has travelled to England for talks with Manchester United over Paul Pogba, according to Sky in Italy.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with Real Madrid said to also be in for his signature.

But Paratici is keen for him to rejoin The Old Lady and has reportedly flown to the UK capital for talks at Man Utd's London offices.