Inter have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United misfit Alexis Sanchez, according to Sky Sports Italia.

Sky Sport Italia, BBC Sport and Sportitalia report a season-long loan deal has been agreed, which does not include an option to buy.

Sanchez has endured a miserable spell at Old Trafford, where injuries and form issues have limited the Chilean to just five goals since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018, and he is set to reunite with Romelu Lukaku at Inter.

The loan will not feature an option to buy

Manchester United will pay $5.54million (€5m) of the Chile forward's salary as part of the deal, although Inter will not have an option to buy at the end of the loan.

Sanchez is expected to arrive in Italy on Wednesday for a medical.