Juventus have signed the much-coveted Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax for an initial €75million on a five-year contract, the Serie A champions have confirmed.
The teenage defender agreed personal terms earlier this month and successfully completed a medical on Wednesday after Juve committed to a steep increase on their reported opening offer of €50m.
Matthijs de Ligt officially signs for Juventus!

De Ligt's value skyrocketed across two exceptional seasons as part of Ajax's first team, during which the 19-year-old became club captain and one of the most highly rated youngsters in world football.
Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain had all been heavily linked with the Netherlands international before the Bianconeri moved to make him their seventh signing of the close-season.