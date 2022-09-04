Napoli have confirmed Hirving Lozano has been cleared of any facial fractures after being stretchered off during Saturday's 2-1 win over Lazio in Serie A.

The Mexico international was forced out of the game at Rome's Stadio Olimpico shortly prior to half-time after a clash of heads with Lazio's Adam Marusic.

Lozano was taken to hospital where he underwent X-rays following the incident, with fears of a possible fractured cheekbone.

However, the Italian club have confirmed he has been cleared and was permitted to travel back to Naples on Saturday evening with the group.

Napoli fought back after going behind early from Mattia Zaccagni's opener to claim a win which moved them into top spot with 11 points from five league games.

Kim Min-Jae equalised before half-time, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the winner in the 61st minute.