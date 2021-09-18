JOSE MOURINHO

Head Coach, Roma

"The previous game was just a game. It would be too easy for me to say after a 5-1 victory [against CSKA] that we were perfect. It would be too easy. And I don't want to go in this direction with my team. Every game we analyze what we think we did well and the problems that we had to face. In this sense, we have the conditions to do better. Not in terms of results maybe, because I did not expect that large victory, but we can certainly do better in the quality of our football and the defensive movements. At the beginning of the game and at the start of the second half there were moments where CSKA were in control."

STAT - ROMA ARE UNBEATEN IN 6 CONSECUTIVE GAMES IN ALL COMPETITIONS THIS SEASON