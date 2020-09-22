Alvaro Morata has completed a return to Juventus on an initial one-year loan deal from Atletico Madrid, the clubs have announced.
OFFICIAL | Alvaro Morata has returned home!
Juventus club statement:
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for the temporary acquisition, until the end of 2020/2021 sportive season, of the registration rights of the player Álvaro Morata has been finalized for a consideration of € 10 million, to be paid during current financial year.
The agreement further entails:
Agreement with Juventus for the loan of Alvaro Morata
• The right for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights by the end of the 2020/2021 season for a consideration of € 45 million to be paid in three financial year;
• The right for Juventus to extend the temporary acquisition of the player’s registrations until the end of the 2021/2022 season for a consideration of € 10 million;
• The right for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights by the end of the 2021/2022 season for a consideration of € 35 million to be paid in three financial year.