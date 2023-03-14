Romelu Lukaku's future is shrouded in uncertainty after Inter director Beppe Marotta acknowledging the striker "is not yet the same" following a difficult second spell with the Nerazzurri.

The Belgium international enjoyed a prolific first stint with Inter between 2019 and 2021, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances and helping them win the Scudetto in the latter year.

However, he has scored just five goals for Simone Inzaghi's side since returning from Chelsea on a season-long loan last June.

Although, three of those have come in his last five appearances, including a late winner in the first leg of Inter's Champions League last-16 clash with Porto.

It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will extend his stay at San Siro or returns to Chelsea following the conclusion of his loan spell.

But Marotta appeared adamant, believing Inter are still yet to see the best of Lukaku, who he feels was also affected by his exertions during the mid-season World Cup in Qatar.

"I want to underline it was a one-season loan, so he will go back to Chelsea," the club director told Sky Sport Italia.

"This is an anomalous season, the problems we have are shared by other clubs, namely that their players took part in this unusual World Cup.

"Lukaku and [Marcelo] Brozovic have not fully recovered, and in Lukaku's case, his physicality and fitness are the key elements of his game.

"He is not at 100 per cent, he is not yet the same Lukaku that we saw in previous years."