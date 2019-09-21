Hirving Lozano says Carlo Ancelotti was the deciding factor in his move to Napoli.

The Mexico star joined the Serie A outfit last month for a reported club record €40million after two stellar seasons with PSV in the Eredivisie.

He has taken quickly to life in Italy, scoring on his debut against Juventus on August 31 and impressing in the Champions League win over Liverpool on Tuesday.

The likes of AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain were rumoured to be interested in signing the 24-year-old, but he has now revealed that the lure of playing under Ancelotti was too strong to turn down.

"Napoli had Carlo Ancelotti on the bench and I was won over by the beauty of the city," he told La Repubblica.

"I knew all about Ancelotti's career. He is a super coach, but I also discovered he's a lovely person."

Napoli, who travel to Lecce on Sunday, have not won the Serie A title since the 1989-90 season, but Lozano has seen enough during his short time with the club to suggest they are on the right path.

"We're close to being a winning team and have to work hard," he added. "I'd only seen my team-mates play on TV before, but I appreciate them even more up close.

"I was happy in Holland, but I wanted a new adventure and Napoli represents a bright future."