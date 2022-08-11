Filip Kostic has expressed his gratitude to Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of his move to Juventus.

The Serbia winger is on the verge of completing his switch to Juve, ending a four-year spell with Eintracht.

Kostic helped the Bundesliga club win the Europa League last season and has played more games (167) and started more matches (161) than any other player for the club since his arrival from Hamburg.

The 29-year-old says Eintracht will always have a special place in his heart.

"THANK YOU Eintracht Frankfurt for believing in me when no one else did!" he posted on Instagram.

"I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the club, all the wonderful people who work at the club, the teammates, the coaches, the management, the fans and the whole city for making my stay at the club and in the city unforgettable.

"Eintracht fans, thank you for supporting us every game. We bled together for the colors of the club, you in the stands and us on the field.

"Together we managed to write club history by winning the Europa League. Thank you for all the love and support you have given me.

"We wouldn't have made it without you. I will carry you in my heart forever."