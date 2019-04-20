Juventus have won the Serie A title for an eighth successive season after a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have been dominant pacesetters for much of the campaign and a dramatic triumph over AC Milan earlier in April put them on the brink.

Napoli's subsequent draw at home to Genoa delayed the Bianconeri's celebrations by another week, while a defeat at SPAL that saw Allegri rest players for their Champions League quarter-final with Ajax - which Juve lost 3-2 on aggregate - extended the wait.

And it looked as though the party would be spoiled once again when La Viola took an early lead through Nikola Milenkovic at the Allianz Stadium, before Juve turned the match around via Alex Sandro and German Pezzella's own goal.

Juve's clinching of the title rounds off a hugely impressive season domestically, having dropped points in just five matches.

Allegri's side have sealed the Scudetto with five games still to play, making it one of the earliest title triumphs in history across Europe's big five leagues - and a joint-record in Italy's top flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo has undoubtedly been key to their success, having scored 19 Serie A goals from just 27 appearances, while he was rested for Juve's two defeats this season, against Genoa and SPAL.

The Portugal superstar was a surprise arrival from Real Madrid in a €112million deal last year and his transition to Italian football has been almost seamless.

Juve's eighth straight title has looked a formality for much of the campaign, particularly considering they beat closest challengers Napoli home and away.

It may still not be enough for Allegri to retain his position, however, with the surprise home defeat to Ajax ensuring the club's wait for a first Champions League triumph since 1996 goes on.

Allegri has now had five attempts at clinching European club football's biggest prize, reaching the final twice, though speculation is sure to continue as to whether Juve's patience with their head coach will remain intact.