Juventus have added Arkadiusz Milik to their attacking options after bringing the former Napoli striker back to Serie A from Marseille.

The 28-year-old Milik spent 18 months in France and returns to bolster Massimiliano Allegri's squad on an initial season-long loan.

It was revealed in a club statement on Friday that Juventus will pay a maximum of €1.7million to Marseille for the loan deal, with €0.8m of that hinging on the success of Milik's stay.

Juventus will also have an option to make the deal for the 28-year-old permanent for €7m, plus €2m in performance-related add-ons.

Poland international Milik will be familiar to Juventus supporters from his time in Naples. He scored the winning spot-kick against Juve in the 2020 Coppa Italia final that went down to a penalty shoot-out.

With Marseille he scored 30 goals in 55 games across all competitions, having left Napoli in January 2021 after refusing to extend his contract.

Milik previously played with distinction at Ajax, after spells at Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg in the early stages of his career, which began in Poland with Gornik Zabrze.

He switched to Napoli in 2016 and now joins a Juventus squad where he will be competing for a starting place with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean.

Juventus have also been linked with Barcelona's Memphis Depay, while the deal for Milik has left former boss Fabio Capello cold.

Speaking before it was sealed, Capello said: "We need a player who has more quality. I hear about Milik, but he is not a player that makes the difference.

"It's not what the fans dream of seeing at Juve – he's a good player, who can be part of the squad, but nothing more."