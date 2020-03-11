Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed.
The reigning Serie A champions confirmed the news in a statement.
"Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.
"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."
Urgent communication. Player tested positive for COVID-19.
