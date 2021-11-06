Jose Mourinho lashed out at a journalist 'guilty' of asking him if he regretted anything of what he did since he accepted the Roma job.

"Either you are very intelligent and you want people to think you are not or you are not intelligent at all. I want to think you are intelligent but that you like to do what you do" was the Special One harsh reply to the journalist during Saturday's press conference on the eve of Roma's trip to Venezia in Serie A.

About the struggles of his team to score he said: "If you compare the number of goals scored and the number of chances we created, obviously there is a contradiction there. There are teams that even if they perform worse and create very little have a chance and score a goal, have three opportunities and score two goals. In this moment, we are struggling a bit not in the build-up, but in converting all the chances that we create. This is true, but it would be more worrying if we were not able to create at all, if we hadn't any domination during the games. It would be more worrying if we were not able to create."