Roma have confirmed Daniele De Rossi will leave the club at the end of the season but say he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

The 35-year-old's contract will not be renewed, ending a 19-year association with his hometown club.

Almost 18 years after a fresh-faced local teenager named Daniele De Rossi made his #ASRoma debut against Anderlecht, the 35-year-old club captain will pull on the Giallorossi shirt for the final time against Parma.



It will be the end of an era. — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 14, 2019

After joining the club's youth ranks in 2000 from Ostia Mare, he has gone on to make 615 appearances for the senior side, scoring 63 goals. Only Francesco Totti has made more appearances for the Giallorossi.

De Rossi has made just 14 Serie A starts for sixth-placed Roma this season and the club have confirmed his last game will be against Parma on May 26.

Roma president James Pallotta told the club's website: "For 18 years, Daniele has been the beating heart of AS Roma's team.

"From his debut in 2001, to taking on the responsibility of the captain's armband, he always represented the Roma fans on the pitch with pride as he established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

"We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career – even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome.

"On behalf of everyone at Roma, I'd like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and ensure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants."

De Rossi won the Coppa Italia in 2007 and 2008, as well as Supercoppa Italiana in 2007, during his time with the club.