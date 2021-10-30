Roma head coach Jose Mourinho hinted on Saturday at the Giallorossi's lack of options for a competitive squad rotation, on the eve of hosting AC Milan on Sunday.

Last week Roma were routed 6-1 by Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the Europa Conference League, the first time the Portuguese manager has seen one of his team's concede six goals in a game.

Mourinho attributed the result to his decision to heavily rotate his squad and rest most of his first-choice players for the game.

The Portuguese coach emphasised the difference with AC Milan's line-up options.

"With AC Milan you can have Romagnoli or Kjaer playing, Bennacer or Kessie", Mourinho said during Saturday's news conference. "Zlatan can play, or Giroud, Krunic or Brahim. With us it is much easier to guess, you might miss one or two players, but certainly not five or six."

Also, the ex-Real Madrid, Inter and Manchester United coach added: "Maybe I am starting to understand why everybody says that coaching Roma is difficult: In other clubs you usually feel a bit more protected, you feel a bit more positivity coming from the people around you. Maybe with Roma it is difficult for this reason as well, but it's fine, I like it like this."