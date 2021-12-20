Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri warned his players that they absolutely can't afford any more missteps at home as they face relegation-threatened Cagliari in their last Serie A match before the Christmas break.

About the match against Cagliari, he said: "It's to be taken carefully because it comes before the holidays, so everybody is preparing the presents and the suitcases for their travels, while the only really important thing is the match with Cagliari."

The 'Bianconeri' sit seventh in the table, level on points with Roma and Fiorentina, trailing leaders Inter Milan by 12 points.

They are six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who was the last team to beat them at the end of November.

Since then, Juve have won three and drawn one of their last four Serie A matches.

Allegri explained: "First of all, let's think about winning tomorrow, then we can start preparing for January and February. Then on the 28th of February, we will be able to say whether we are still in contention for a top-four finish or we are too far behind, whether we are still in contention to qualify for the Champions League or we are out. In these two months of January and February, we have a lot to do, mostly because our season will be decided in that period."

Cagliari, on the other hand, have won just one match so far in the league and are second from the bottom in the table.

In their last two games, they lost 4-0 at Inter Milan and with the same score at home to Udinese.