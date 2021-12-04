Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri claimed that the mood inside the locker room is of 'absolute serenity' despite the legal troubles the club is going through.

Speaking on Saturday on the eve of his team's Serie A match against struggling Genoa, Allegri said that the only thing his players must think about is to start winning again with continuity.

Juventus, who is facing various accusations of financial malfeasance, are currently seventh in the table, trailing fourth-placed Atalanta by seven points.

Genoa are third from the bottom with just 10 points and have lost two matches and drawn one since Andriy Shevchenko replaced Davide Ballardini as coach.