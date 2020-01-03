Zlatan Scores In AC Milan Friendly Debut

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his first day back at Milan with a goal in a 9-0 friendly thrashing of Rhodense.

The 38-year-old striker was presented to fans and the media on Friday after rejoining the club on a free transfer following his departure from LA Galaxy.

The striker trained with his team-mates for the first time at Milanello before playing in an exhibition game against Rhodense, a team in Italy's fifth tier.

Ibrahimovic scored his side's third goal of the game, tapping in from close range to make it 3-0 after Davide Calabria's early double.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Paqueta, Rafael Leao, Samu Castillejo and a Krzysztof Piatek double completed the scoring.

Ibrahimovic, a Serie A champion with Milan in 2010-11 in his first spell with the club, could make his first competitive appearance for the Rossoneri since his return in Monday's home encounter with Sampdoria.