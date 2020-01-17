Young Finalizes Move To Inter

Ashley Young has completed his transfer from Manchester United to Inter for a reported €1.5million (£1.3m).

From Inter's statement:

MILAN – Ashley Young is officially an Inter player. The 34-year-old English defender arrives from Manchester United and has signed a contract lasting until 30 June 2020 with an option to extend for a further season.

“I want to become a professional footballer.” Ashley Young certainly had no need to repeat himself. He was just 16 years old, but readily admitted to his teacher at school that he had no plan B. Instead, his whole life was football ever since he joined the Stevenage Colts aged five, his local football team in the same town where Lewis Hamilton grew up, with both stars attending the same school.

But fast cars weren’t a priority for Ashley: for him it was all about football. Whether that was playing on the street with his brothers until it got dark, or in the living room, using the sofa as a goal. He used to dream of being as great as Ian Wright, the legendary Arsenal centre-forward. When he was ten, he jumped at the chance to train with Watford’s youth academy. Every day, he’d travel 40km there and 40km back, right up until the age 16. This was his first real test as a player and adolescent. It was also his first taste of being a part-time footballer, as he would attend school in the mornings before then training in the afternoon with Watford’s Under-16s and Under-17s. All the while, adults tried to explain to him that he should think of alternatives to football, although Young was determined throughout – a characteristic that has set him apart throughout his career.