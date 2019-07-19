Español
Udinese Sign Cristo Gonzalez From Real Madrid

Cristo Gonzalez has left Real Madrid's reserve team to sign with Udinese

Udinese have announced the signing of Cristo Gonzalez from Real Madrid.

Gonzalez, 21, has agreed a five-year deal with the Serie A side, who are reported to have paid €1.5million.

 

Madrid are said to have included both a buy-back clause and a sell-on fee in the deal for the striker.

Gonzalez scored 21 goals for Real Madrid's reserves last term and hit his first senior goal for the club in a Copa del Rey win at Melilla.

Madrid, meanwhile, are closing in on the signing of midfielder Alberto Soro, according to Real Zaragoza president Christian Lapetra.

Soro will reportedly sign for Madrid in a €2.5m deal that could rise to around €5m, before returning to Zaragoza on loan.

