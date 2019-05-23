Sports Burst - Can Juve Tempt Pep Out Of City?

By Tim Stannard

Italian agency reports that Guardiola has agreed four-year deal to take over at Juventus

June 4th.

That is the date set by an Italian press agency on an announcement that will both revolutionize Italian football - more than one goal being scored in a game - and be a devastating blow to arguably the Premier League's greatest ever side.

AGI is reporting that Pep Guardiola has agreed a four-year deal to coach Juventus worth around $25m a year to the Spaniard after meeting with Juve's sporting director on Tuesday. The deal will supposedly be signed on the 4th of June with a presentation 10 days later.

At the moment, the news is being reported by just one journalist and goes in direct contrast to the words of Guardiola who denied any kind of desire to go to Juventus last week.

Juventus is on the hunt for a new manager to replace Max Allegri and the board seems to be aiming high to say the least. Another target is thought to be Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, but the Italian said on Tuesday that no contact has been made with the Old Lady and that he is "very, very, happy" at Stamford Bridge.

The Pep to Juve story sounds a tall one to say the least. But the one aspect in its favor is the threat of a ban from Champions League football for Manchester City, with UEFA looking into cases of infringements of Financial Fair Play which might give Guardiola second thoughts on a stay.

A Juventus move for Guardiola will also allow the ultimate end to the debate as a manager who will coach both players. Messi...or Ronaldo?

The Sports Burst live show will see if it buys this one on the beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Zizou doubling down as his Kroos-Modric midfield men

Rather than a complete overhaul of Real Madrid's starting line-up, it looks like Coach Zizou is backing the current players even further despite a historically wretched campaign.

On Monday, an extended deal for Toni Kroos was announced and Thursday's edition of Marca is suggesting that a longer stay for Luka Modric is also on the cards.

The Croatian is set to sign an extension to his current deal to 2021 in a season where the footballer won the Ballon d'Or but was as wholly useless as the rest of his teammates.

No further developments on the Gareth Bale saga though aside from AS reporting that one of the footballer's close friends has said that the Welshman will not be budging from the Bernabeu bench next season without a fight.

Across the el Clasico divide and Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu, has given further support for Ernesto Valverde. Speaking at a fans' gathering Bartomeu declared that the club had "complete confidence" in their coach.

Barcelona are currently preparing for Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Valencia in an attempt to win a domestic double.

Post to Post: The Soccer Show with Jeremy St. Louis will bring all the day's news and views live on the beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page.

River Plate playing catch-up in Recopa Sudamericana

Athletico Paranaense have struck the first blow in the two-legged Recopa Sudamericana clash against River Plate. The first match took place in Brazil on Tuesday night and the home side came away with a 1-0 win. The return leg is live on beIN SPORTS next Thursday.

The second round of the Copa Sudamericana continues on Thursday night with the standout clash being the battle of the titans between Fluminense and Atletico Nacional. Coverage of all the night's games gets underway at 6PM ET / 3PM on beIN SPORTS.