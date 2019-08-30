Español
Serie A

Smalling Joins Roma On Loan From Manchester United

Chris Smalling has finalized a season-long loan to Roma from Manchester United

AS Roma

 

Roma have signed Chris Smalling on a season-long loan from Manchester United, the Serie A club announced.

