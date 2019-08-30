Smalling Joins Roma On Loan From Manchester United

Roma have signed Chris Smalling on a season-long loan from Manchester United, the Serie A club announced.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💯 Official: Chris Smalling has joined Roma on loan 💪



This summer #ASRoma is using transfer announcements to help support charities like @MissingKids and @missingpeople in the search for missing children around the world. pic.twitter.com/xSGZWehhVE — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 30, 2019