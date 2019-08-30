Smalling Joins Roma On Loan From Manchester United

Roma have signed Chris Smalling on a season-long loan from Manchester United, the Serie A club announced.
🏴💯 Official: Chris Smalling has joined Roma on loan 💪— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 30, 2019
This summer #ASRoma is using transfer announcements to help support charities like @MissingKids and @missingpeople in the search for missing children around the world. pic.twitter.com/xSGZWehhVE
Manchester – the club, the people, the city, has always held a special place in my heart but I still have as much desire to play regular first team football as I did when I joined the club over 9 years ago.— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 30, 2019
AS Roma is a fantastic club, with a lot of history... pic.twitter.com/jajbsJ79M1