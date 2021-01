GOAL

FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds is on the verge of joining Roma - according to Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old will arrive at Stadio Olimpico on an initial loan deal, but the Giallorossi will have an obligation to buy him outright for €7 million in the summer.

Dallas have included a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the final agreement, with Reynolds set to be unveiled at Roma in the coming days.