GOAL

Juventus and Inter have made contact over a potential swap deal for Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici and Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta have spoken this week ahead of the end of the current transfer window.

Both players have been linked with moves away from their current clubs, with a swap to their respective Serie A rivals the latest chapter to spring up.