Report: Adidas To Help Bring James To Napoli

Adidas could play a part in facilitating a potential move to Napoli for sponsored athlete James Rodriguez, reports Corriere dello Sport.

The clothing giants would reportedly be willing to pay the Colombian's salary if he agreed a loan move to the Serie A outfit, with the option of a permanent deal.

The Real Madrid forward spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, helping the club win their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title with seven goals and four assists in 20 appearances.