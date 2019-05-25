Español
Report: AC Milan To Make Jardim Approach

AC Milan to make an approach to AS Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim to replace Gennaro Gattuso, according to reports

AC Milan are lining up Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim as a possible replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

The Portuguese led the team from the principaility to a shock Ligue 1 title win in 2017, as well as to the Champions League semi-final, and is currently in his second spell at the club after replacing the ill-fated Thierry Henry.

The deal, being orchestrated by agent Jorge Mendes and Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis, could also see Gattuso move in the opposite direction. 

