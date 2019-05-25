Report: AC Milan To Make Jardim Approach

GOAL

AC Milan are lining up Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim as a possible replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

The Portuguese led the team from the principaility to a shock Ligue 1 title win in 2017, as well as to the Champions League semi-final, and is currently in his second spell at the club after replacing the ill-fated Thierry Henry.

The deal, being orchestrated by agent Jorge Mendes and Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis, could also see Gattuso move in the opposite direction.