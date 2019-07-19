Español
Keep beIN
Serie A

Maldini: AC Milan "Never Negotiated" For Modric

Luka Modric would be "perfect" for AC Milan, but Paolo Maldini says the club never put in a bid for the Real Madrid midfielder

Getty Images

 

Paolo Maldini insists AC Milan did not make an offer for Luka Modric this close season, although he admits the Real Madrid man would be "perfect" at San Siro.

Modric is expected to stay at Madrid, where he has been since 2012, but the 33-year-old was linked with moves to Inter last year and rivals Milan in recent months.

Maldini, acknowleding the midfielder's blend of experience and talent, says there was never any negotiation for the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.

"We never negotiated for Modric, but we've said to [coach Marco] Giampaolo this club are looking for good young players and some experienced ones," Rossoneri technical director Maldini told a news conference.

"The growth of young players takes place through the presence of experienced players. Modric would be perfect here, but we've never negotiated for him."

Maldini was speaking alongside Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez as they were presented as Milan players on Friday.

Hernandez, a left-back just as Maldini was in his playing days, was delighted to have joined Milan.

"It is a real honour to be sitting next to [Maldini]," Hernandez said. "He will always be the best full-back in the world.

"We met in Ibiza, where he had some very beautiful and sincere words for me. Since then, I have had the desire to join Milan. I trained hard to succeed and in the end I did it."

Soccer Serie A Real Madrid Transfer Tracker La Liga Luka Modric AC Milan
Previous Soro To Real Madrid "In A Matter Of Hours"
Read
Soro To Real Madrid "In A Matter Of Hours"
Next Udinese Sign Cristo Gonzalez From Real Madrid
Read
Udinese Sign Cristo Gonzalez From Real Madrid

Latest Stories