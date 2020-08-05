Español
Kalulu Joins AC Milan After Lyon Exit

20-year-old Pierre Kalulu signs with AC Milan after his contract expired at Lyon

.

 

Milan have completed the signing of French defender Pierre Kalulu on a five-year deal. 

The 20-year-old was a free agent after letting his contract run down at Lyon, where he did not feature for the first team. 

Kalulu reportedly recently underwent his medical with the Rossoneri, who confirmed the right-back's arrival via a short statement on Wednesday. 

"AC Milan announces the signing of Pierre Kalulu, on a permanent transfer," it read. 

"The contract of the French player expires on June 30, 2025." 

The France Under-20 international featured 16 times for Lyon in the UEFA Youth League over the past two seasons.

