Juventus sign Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach

Juventus have completed the signing of midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The fee is in the region of €5million, with a further €3m in add-ons, with the Switzerland international's contract at Borussia Park having been due to expire at the end of the season.

Zakaria, who had also been linked with a move to Manchester United, has signed a deal until 2026 with the Turin club.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals and assisted one in 16 Bundesliga appearances for the Foals this season, and has the third-best pass success percentage of midfielders in the German top flight (90.11), behind only Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel (93.17) and RB Leipzig's Kevin Kampl (91.50).

He is also third behind the same two players for pass success percentage in the opposition half (86.36) and sixth in the league for recoveries (134).

In a statement on Gladbach's official website, vice president Rainer Bonhof said: "There has been a lot of work put into this transfer in the last few weeks and Denis has had an important role in pushing the move through.

"He made it clear to us that he wanted to change clubs and also let us know that he wanted to give Borussia a transfer fee for the move. This made sense from our end in terms of the financial implications of the deal, so we agreed to the deal.

"We would like to thank Denis for his honesty and openness, as well as for his performances at Borussia over the last four and a half years. We wish him all the best and good luck for his new journey."

With Zakaria having joined, Juve allowed Rodrigo Bentancur to leave for Tottenham, who have also signed winger Dejan Kulusevski from the Serie A giants.