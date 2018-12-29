Juventus Set Points Record For First Half Of Season

Juventus' points haul of 53 at the halfway point of a 20-team Serie A season is a new record.

The Old Lady battled to a 2-1 win over Sampdoria on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo's brace ultimately giving them the win and clinching the record.

53 - #Juventus have collected 53 points so far, a historical Serie A record after the first 19 match-days in the top italian league (20 teams). Stratospheric. #JuveSamp — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 29, 2018

Ronaldo got Juve off the mark after just two minutes, as he cut in from the left and found the bottom-right corner.

Fabio Quagliarella equalised with a penalty just after the half-hour mark, but Ronaldo netted a spot-kick of his own in the second half.

Juve were saved by VAR towards the end as Riccardo Saponara had a goal disallowed, leaving them 12 points clear of second-placed Napoli for at least a few hours.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are still unbeaten at the season's halfway mark, having dropped just four points all season.