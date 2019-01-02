Juventus Confirm Interest In "Excellent" Ramsey

Juventus have confirmed their interest in signing Aaron Ramsey but expect a number of Europe's top clubs to be vying for the Arsenal midfielder's signature.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Ramsey is free to speak to clubs outside of England about a free transfer and Juve have been strongly linked with a move.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been touted as potential destinations for the Wales international, but Juve are thought to be leading the race.

And Fabio Paratici, the Bianconeri's sporting director, says the Serie A leaders are monitoring Ramsey's situation as they look to strengthen Massimiliano Allegri's squad for the 2019-20 campaign.

"We start from an already high level, but we always look for ways to improve the team, we are open to market opportunities," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"He [Ramsey] is an excellent player, he has been playing at a high level for many years and plays for a great team. For now, that's it.

WEIGHING AARON RAMSEY'S OPTIONS AFTER ARSENAL

"He is a player whose contract is expiring, and, as I said before, we always pay attention to the situations offered by the transfer market because it is our duty, so we also pay attention to Ramsey.

"[A deal] is yet to be decided. Now, he is still an Arsenal player and we are certainly not the only ones interested."